Steve Kornacki Explains The Coalition That Put Biden Across The Top

Stephanie Ruhle brought on Steve Kornacki to explain last night's results.

"Let's talk about who showed up last night. Bernie Sanders' argument has been 'I'm bringing in a new broader coalition. That's my magic,'" Ruhle said.

"So Sanders has made inroads with Hispanic voters but the coalition that Joe Biden put together, there's a bunch of parts to it," Kornacki said.

He talked about the massive African-American vote totals Biden won.

"It's not just a great sign for Biden that was happening, it's a terrible sign for Sanders. Why? Because the number is so low. And also because this is exactly what happened to Bernie Sanders in 2016. He actually ran even with Hillary Clinton in 2016 with white voters, but he got blown out with black voters. He was getting in the mid teens in 2016. He spent four years trying to improve that, make inroads, and here he is at 15% again, getting crushed by Joe Biden.

"What that means when you go to the results map and look at what happened last night, I say the southeast, it's a reason why Biden didn't just win these states, Biden ran up the score in these states. Look at this, a 30-point win last night for Joe Biden in Virginia. We thought Biden had a chance to win Virginia, nobody thought it was going to be 30 points.

"You go to the state of Alabama, look at this margin, 63 to 17. Joe Biden won this state by nearly 50 points. Bernie Sanders barely got past 15%. That's the delegate threshold. These are crushing margins and they mean lots of delegates."