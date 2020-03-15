Media Bites
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

We're trying not to be all COVID-19 all the time, here, but we'll see what's on the Sunday Shows anyhow.
By Aliza Worthington
Italy may be on complete lockdown, and suffering mightily from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are always and forever the land of music and song. Here are a few videos to prove it.

Stay strong, Italy! Don't be surprised if you see scenes like this across America, soon.

Here's the Sunday morning lineup on the boob tube, according to Politico:

-- NBC’s “Meet the Press”: Anthony Fauci … Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine … Dr. Peter Slevin and Johnese Spisso. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Peter Baker, Lanhee Chen and Amy Walter.

-- ABC’s “This Week”: Anthony Fauci …Steven Mnuchin … Tom Bossert and Rebecca Jarvis. Panel: Rick Klein, Julie Pace, Stefanie Brown James and Jonah Goldberg.

-- CBS’s “Face the Nation”: Anthony Fauci … Larry Kudlow … Brian Moynihan …Scott Gottlieb.

-- “Fox News Sunday”: Anthony Fauci … Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Panel: Josh Holmes, Marie Harf, Gillian Turner and Charles Lane … “Power Player of the Week” segment Vanilla Beane.

-- CNN’s “State of the Union”: Anthony Fauci … Ohio Gov.. Mike DeWine … New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. Panel: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Scott Jennings, Karen Finney and Linda Chavez (substitute anchor: CNN’s Brianna Keilar).

-- CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS”: Thomas Frieden … Larry Summers … Tony Blair …Matteo Renzi.

What's catching your eye? Bobblehead thread below.

