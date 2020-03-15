Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Italy may be on complete lockdown, and suffering mightily from the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are always and forever the land of music and song. Here are a few videos to prove it.

People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020

This has become standard.

You can put Italy in lockdown but you can’t take life out of Italians.



Italians on their balconies in Rome today singing beautifully and breaking the chains of #coronavirus 🎶 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/GvxdFmWH0c — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) March 14, 2020

Rome, Italy



People in Italy have started singing ‘Bella Ciao’. A song usually sung during Hardships in Italian History.



People are trying their best to stay positive and move ahead from the #Coronavirus which has just stranded the World pic.twitter.com/VQoCtzIE5X — 🚨Wars on the Brink 🅙 (current focus coronavirus) (@WarsontheBrink) March 14, 2020

Hey World! I want to make you smile. Do you remember the thrilling cries from Wuhan homes? Look what is happening in Napoli (Italy). Everybody singing local songs from balconies during lockdown. ❤️🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/sqGDQAB1lx — 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚜 (@dan_ceres) March 12, 2020

Stay strong, Italy! Don't be surprised if you see scenes like this across America, soon.

