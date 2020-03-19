Warning: Turns Out Coronavirus Is Dangerous To Millennials, Too

Stephanie Ruhle had guest Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding on to discuss the latest information that young people are making up 40% of the patients who need critical care -- which makes self-isolation even more important.

"Dr. Ding, I want to talk about what Kerry Sanders was just mentioning, how we're just learning 40% of the people being hospitalized are a lot younger than anyone was thinking. And I want to share what the head of the coronavirus task force had to say about this yesterday," Ruhle said.

DR, DEBORAH BIRX: There are concerning reports coming out of France and Italy about some young people getting seriously ill and very seriously ill in the ICUs. It may have been that the millennial generation, our largest generation, our future generation, that will carry us through for the next multiple decades, there may be disproportionate number of infections among that group.

"Dr. Ding, until yesterday, the argument to these young people was, 'You better go inside or you'll get your parents or grandparents sick.' Do we now realize they're just as vulnerable?" Ruhle asked.

"Yeah, based on the CDC's MMWR data as earlier explained, there's a huge number of infections among the young," Ding said.

"Even if they don't die, even if they have a very, very low mortality rate, there's still a hospitalization rate that is quite substantial. Again, with this virus, 20% are actually have severe disease and need hospitalization. And seeing how many young people get that is very concerning, especially since they actually have more social contact and higher rate of exposure to others and, therefore, they can keep the virus keep spreading in the community longer."

Now, that's scary. Start spreading the news to your family members.