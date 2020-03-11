Media Bites
The Trump Coronavirus Disaster Movie: 'Pandumbic'

The Daily Show gives Trump the Hollywood treatment, but not the one he craves. "Pandumbic" parodies the bumbling and negligent response of the GOP's Dear Leader.
By Aliza Worthington

“A man immune… to information."

Is it horror film? Is it a documentary? Is it a dessert topping? Why not all three? Trevor Noah provided a bit of comic relief (as he does) with this fake trailer for an imagined movie, 1970s disaster flick-style, named "Pandumbic." How nail-on-the-head is that?

It shows America's Sniffer-in-Chief ignoring the "no hand-shaking" advice, doubling down on his absurd theory that Covid-19 is just like the flu, and pathetically fishing for affirmation from real scientists that he's got a brain rattling around in that dried up skull somewhere. "My uncle, he was at MIT, he taught at MIT, he was a great super genius! I like this stuff, I really get it!" Um...no, he doesn't. Nearly everything he has said about this outbreak is contradicted by actual scientists and/or policy experts who specialize in this sort of thing.

Just like in the horror movies, only this is very, very real. The trailer tells us, “The deadly coronavirus is spreading… and the man in charge is the dumbest person alive,” as Trump promises we should have only 1 or 2 cases soon, and also that it'll go away once it warms up a little. You know. Like a miracle.

"Pandumbic." Coming to a Emergency Room near you..

