Trump Insists His Rallies Are 'Very Safe' From Coronavirus

By David
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

President Donald Trump has insisted that there is no danger of contracting the coronavirus at his campaign rallies.

The president made the remarks at the White House on Monday morning, according to a pool report.

“I think it’s very safe,” Trump said of his campaign events.

The president also indicated that he would press the pharmaceutical industry to accelerate development of a vaccine for the virus known as COVID-19.

