Trump's Trade Czar Navarro Can't Answer Economy Questions

At some point we all give up on the Trump Administration.

Case in point: Poppy Harlow tried to get some economic answers from Trump's Trade guy, Peter Navarro. But Peter had four talking points and was not going to budge.

"People are freaking out here." said the CNN host.

Peter Navarro went on about a payroll tax cut (long term HARM to Social Security Peter!) and the supply chain for testing swabs.

Just a reminder that Peter Navarro is fringe pseudo-expert who isn't taken seriously by any real economist. The only reason he's in the White House is because Jared didn't know anything about China, searched "China" on Amazon, & liked the title of Navarro's book: DEATH BY CHINA — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) March 16, 2020

Peter Navarro is the most vile crackpot in the Trump administration. And that's saying a lot. — nats_fan (@natsfan2019) March 16, 2020

Again, it's time to give up on Trump if we're going to survive this.

And yes I blame the ENTIRE Republican Party for keeping these doofuses in office when they had the chance to remove Trump from office.