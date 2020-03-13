Trump And White House Staff At High Risk Of Coronavirus Infection

Early on Friday, news reports came out that Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, had tested positive for coronavirus.

I deleted this tweet because Bolsonaro now claims he does not have coronavirus, despite numerous reports to the contrary earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fOXev8f2FH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2020

This came shortly after Bolsonaro's communications director was confirmed to have the virus. Well, moments later, Bolsonaro put out an official Facebook post (I cannot believe I am typing the words "official Facebook post", like this is a news outlet, but hey...this is the world we live in) saying that no, he tested negative. Fake news.

“Don’t believe the fake news media!” he wrote.

Bolsonaro spent the weekend at Mar-a-lago with Donald Trump, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has tested positive for coronavirus, four days after the mayor attended a Miami event with a Brazilian government official who has tested positive.

Miami mayor tests positive for COVID-19 after event with Bolsonarohttps://t.co/UNkDdSvfCS — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 13, 2020

So who is telling the truth? The officials who are honestly reporting their results or those calling the media "fake news"? Wh

The media seems to not believe Bolsonaro's denial either:

Bolsonaro is a fascist and a known liar (like all fascists). Miami's Mayor, who was with Bolsonaro in Florida, has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/DIam8FHvoS — Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa🌹 (@CDRosa) March 13, 2020

Global media: welcome to the reality of covering the Brazilian government under Jair Bolsonaro. — Euan Marshall (@euanmarshall) March 13, 2020

Sure sounds like Bolsonaro's first positive is the one we should be going on, not his do-over-down second negative https://t.co/YJlzmMcTsg — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 13, 2020

Bolsonaro's son this morning: "My father has tested positive for the coronavirus."



Also Bolsonaro's son this morning: "My father has tested negative for the coronavirus." — o'neill (@johnoneillnyc) March 13, 2020

Stay tuned. Eventually, the truth will come out.