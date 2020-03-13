Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump And White House Staff At High Risk Of Coronavirus Infection

Donald Trump refuses to get tested for coronavirus, even after reports that numerous world leaders **with whom he has had direct contact** have come down with it.
By Red Painter
Trump And White House Staff At High Risk Of Coronavirus Infection

Early on Friday, news reports came out that Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, had tested positive for coronavirus.

This came shortly after Bolsonaro's communications director was confirmed to have the virus. Well, moments later, Bolsonaro put out an official Facebook post (I cannot believe I am typing the words "official Facebook post", like this is a news outlet, but hey...this is the world we live in) saying that no, he tested negative. Fake news.

“Don’t believe the fake news media!” he wrote.

Bolsonaro spent the weekend at Mar-a-lago with Donald Trump, Ivanka, Jared Kushner, Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani. The mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, has tested positive for coronavirus, four days after the mayor attended a Miami event with a Brazilian government official who has tested positive.

So who is telling the truth? The officials who are honestly reporting their results or those calling the media "fake news"? Wh

The media seems to not believe Bolsonaro's denial either:

Stay tuned. Eventually, the truth will come out.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Mike Pence On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Mike Pence On The Coronavirus Pandemic

Mike Pence continued to downplay the threat from coronavirus, lied about and dodged on how many may be infected in the U.S., and admitted there has been "irresponsible rhetoric" after being shown a tweet by Trump while refusing to [...]
Mar 12, 2020
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.