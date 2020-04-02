Hannity On The Defensive Threatens To 'Sue Everybody!'

By now you may have heard that the legal suits at Fox News are nervous that all the denialism over Coronavirus at the network might have some, I think they call them "legal ramifications."

Sean Hannity responds as he usually does, with loud! projection! Transcript via Media Matters:

SEAN HANNITY: SEAN HANNITY (HOST): Sadly, you won't likely find any hopeful message among the deranged individuals that are known -- I call them the media mob. Why? Because they are too busy doing what they always do, looking for ways, oh, to bludgeon President Trump politically. You have got one far-left media mob maniac over at The New York Times using the virus to attack her least favorite network, oh, and yours truly. Accusing Fox News of putting her mother and the elderly people at risk. Now, if she actually watched our coverage and cared about truth, actually she should put a correction in her newspaper. We would know that we've reported without fear from the very beginning -- we have our own little timeline on Hannity.com. In order to help the media mob out, we put it all together for them, so they can't plead ignorance when I think about suing them.

Sean, "thinking about suing them" is as far as you'll get. They get discovery of every email you and your bosses AND DONALD TRUMP have exchanged on the topic of the virus, at least. If your "attorney" Michael Cohen wasn't in prison right now he'd tell you that.