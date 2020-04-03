Politics
Iowa's Governor: Maybe (Fauci) Doesnt Have All The Information

Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her decision not to issue a shelter-in-place order for Iowa. "It's become such a divisive issue."
By Ed Scarce
35 min ago by Ed Scarce
A curious choice of words for any Governor, that somehow Dr Fauci is just not well-informed enough on what the various states are doing to combat COVID-19, implying I suppose that each state knows better than the good Doctor on how best to deal with this situation.

Not only do we each have to survive this virus, but also our witless politicians.

Source: KCCI, Des Moines

Gov. Kim Reynolds remains strong in her decision to not order a shelter-in-place. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he didn't understand why every state hadn't issued a shelter-in-place, in which Reynolds said he might not have all the information.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House adviser, made the statement on CNN.

"I don't understand why (shelter-in-place is) not happening," Fauci said. "But if you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that."

When asked about Fauci's recommendation, Reynolds said he may not have all the information.

"Maybe (Fauci) doesn't have all the information," Reynolds said. "You can't just look at a map and assume that no action has been taken. That is completely false."

She then listed off the actions she has taken in her emergency proclamation since the first case came to Iowa, including closing schools, and non-essential businesses.

