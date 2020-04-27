IRONY: One Of The Leaders Of The ReOpen NC Group Says She Tested Positive For COVID-19

Idiots keep protesting all over the country to "reopen" their states after Governors and Mayors issued stay-at-home orders due to the highly contagious and, in sadly many cases, dealy, coronavirus. These protestors feel that their civil rights are being infringed upon because they are not able to bowl, get tattoos or haircuts, visit the mall or movie theater and go about their boring lives...because science is wrong and this is "just like the flu" (It is not)).

These protests are filled with angry white people, often armed with long barrel guns, waving Trump and confederate flags and screaming about "rights" while also not wearing masks or using common sense and social distancing. To put it simply - these idiots are just asking to get sick. All it takes is one person at these rallies and *poof* we will see an explosion.

Well, guess what? You know what happened based on the title of this article...

One of the organizers of ReOpen NC actually HAS COVID. The News Observer reports that one of the leaders, Audrey S. Whitlock, who is an administrator on the ReOpen NC Facebook page, posted a message to the entire group telling everyone that she was positive herself! OMG. But even though SHE was positive, she still thinks Governor Cooper's restrictions were too much.

In her post she said:

“As an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient (quarantine ends 4/26)....another concern I have is the treatment of COVID patients as it relates to other communicable diseases. I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks.”

She added:

“I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion. If I were an essential employee, I would be denied access to my job by my employer and the government, though compensated, those with other communicable diseases are afforded the right to work. It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order. However, the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits discrimination by employers, places of public accommodation, and state and local government entities. . Where do we draw the line?”

This idiot doesn't understand that being quarantined is not a punishment FOR HER. It is an attempt at slowing her ability to infect others, especially those with a risk of serious complications, like death.

The Observer tried to reach her for comment and to find out whether she had attended the ReOpen NC prtoests over the last 2 weeks. She declined to comment, which is not a good sign for those that did attend. ReOpen NC has another rally planned for Tuesday at 11:00am.