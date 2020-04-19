Entertainment
John Krasinski Hosts A Virtual Senior Prom For The Class Of 2020

For high school seniors, cancelled senior proms and graduations mark a sad end to the year. Actor John Krasinski made that year a little happier. (Open thread)
By Karoli Kuns

Every gesture we all can make to make this time a little better for our neighbors, friends and yes, even strangers is one worth making, I think.

CNN:

Not only did John Krasinski host a virtual senior prom, he was the DJ too.

"The Office" star announced on his "Some Good News" YouTube show that he had plans to host an online prom Friday for high school seniors across the nation who have had theirs canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasinski was joined by celebrity pals like Chance the Rapper, "The Office" costar, Rainn Wilson, Billie Eilish and The Jonas Brothers.

Even though all the traditional elements of prom were missing, seniors everywhere managed to participate in a variety of ways.

Open thread below.

