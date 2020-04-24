King Man-Baby Demands USPS Raise Its Prices With Amazon, Or Be Denied Funding

At today's signing of the CARES Act part deux, a reporter asked the man-baby-in-chief if he supported funding for the postal service. Before Trump had a chance to answer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stepped in to offer his own answer, saying the first CARES act authorized over $10 billion for a loan for the USPS. Mnuchin said his team is working with them to see if they need the money.

Not satisfied with that, of course, the Disinfectant Despot went on to trash the post office's arrangements with Amazon and other companies with which it contracts to help deliver their packages. He spewed out some venomous argle-bargle about how the USPS needs to raise prices four or five times. Then he asked Mnuchin if he agreed, and of course, the servile frog lizard did. Mnuchin even mentioned that they're putting certain criteria for their "postal reform program" as part of the loan, and that they're recruiting a new Postmaster General.

Then, still unappeased, Commander Clorox issued his threat:

TRUMP: I would go a step further. If they don't raise the price of the service they give, which is a tremendous service, they do a great job and the postal workers are fantastic, but this thing is losing billions of dollars, it has been for years. They don't want to insult for whatever reason you could imagine, they don't want to insult Amazon, and these other groups. If they don't raise the price, I'm not signing anything. So, they'll raise the price so that they become maybe even profitable so they lose much less money. And if they don't do it, I'm not signing anything, and I'm not authorizing you to do anything, Steve.

This is small government for you, right Republicans? This is the hands-off governing you envisioned, correct?

Or does the GOP only prefer to interfere in things if it would benefit them at the ballot box? Is it just a coinkikink that since voting by mail (which tends to favor Democrats) has become such an urgent priority, attacks against the postal service have been front of the Lysol Lunatic's alleged mind?