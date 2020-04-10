Limbaugh Hatches New Conspiracy Theory: Medical Experts Are Hillary Plants To Take Trump Down

Rush Limbaugh isn't letting a thing like Stage IV lung cancer slow him down, not a bit. He is as hate-filled and full of bull as always, but with healthy dose of "let them eat cake" attached now.

Going on a rant about the White House press briefings (and who hasn't ranted about them?), Limbaugh first whined that if it was Obama on the dais the press would be so gentle and kind to him.

"Sir, how are you bearing up?" he asked as if a reporter were questioning Obama. "Sir, are you getting enough sleep?"

I'm old enough to remember when all I heard was complaints about how mean Obama was because he wouldn't give the Beltway press the access they so desperately wanted (and now have with Trump). But there certainly wouldn't be any adulation, regardless of what Rush says.

But it's when he goes into fantasyland that I wonder to myself how much real estate Hillary Clinton actually occupies in Limbaugh's little pea brain.

After claiming that Dr. Fauci gave Jonathan Karl a thumbs-up during the White House briefing, Limbaugh got straight to the point:

It's just, it's just — you know we've got all of these Hillary Clinton sympathizers still in the medical expert team here. And we know that one thing has not changed, and that is these people’s desire, above everything else, to get rid of Donald Trump.

OH MY GOD HOW DID HE FIND OUT? All this time, Dr. Fauci has been a closet (checks notes) Hillary Clinton supporter and is secretly working from the inside, apparently.

And of course, this is all about the economy because of course it is. In Trump's mind, he just needs to use all the gears of government to jack the stock markets so it looks like he did a good job. It's the same reason he overuses words like "incredible" and "amazing." He thinks if things appear great they are great.

Rush closes with this:

I'm just telling you that there is an all-out subtle effort for the status quo because it's going to hurt Donald Trump. That is the objective. That is the only thing at the forefront of some of these people's minds while they portray themselves as being primarily concerned with public health.

How hard can it be for this moron to count the bodies and know how awful this is? It's got nothing to do with hurting Trump and EVERYTHING to do with public health.

If Rush was really serious about the economy he would be preaching about payments of $2,000/month to everyone to keep the economy afloat instead of these bungled efforts to give "small business loans" and unemployment benefits no one can actually get in time to keep from drowning. Take a lesson from Canada, dude and shut up about the experts.

(h/t Media Matters)