Imagine, after everything our country's been through in the past three months, that you're still so much in love with Donald Trump that you want to go out in the streets of Madison and dance to show your support -- to the tune of an anthem about gay sex at the Y. (Notice how confused they are about whether there's a Y in MAGA.)

You can't make this stuff up.

It really is all just rally-withdrawal. JFC, Trump is like the Grateful Dead for conservative boomers. — Paul Wu-Tang Clan (@PaulWuster) April 25, 2020

I LOVE this! Looks like they are all having a great time and enjoying being together. 🇺🇸 Thank you for sharing, man! — BadgerGOPLady (@BadgerGop) April 24, 2020

This is like some perverse MAGA version of a Disney World parade. — David A. Love (@davidalove) April 27, 2020