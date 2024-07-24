Flock Of Wisconsin Karens Panic About Kamala Harris Winning

"I'm worried about it"... "Everybody is excited about her and that scares me, you know?"
By Ed ScarceJuly 24, 2024

When Morning Joe assembled a panel of diehard Trump supporters to give their hot takes on what having Kamala Harris means to them at the top of the Democratic ticket it went about exactly as you'd expect: abject ignorance on full display coupled with empty MAGA platitudes. But it also revealed some telling clues. "I'm worried about it," another interjected, "I think she is going to go for the minority and female and younger voters." "Everybody is excited about her and that scares me, you know?"

Source: Raw Story

A panel of female Donald Trump voters assembled by MSNBC to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' new entry as the presumptive Democratic candidate in the November election expressed an array of emotions about her entry ranging from dismay to thinly veiled racism and contempt for her.

In the clip, shared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," political analyst Elise Jordan asked the women from Wisconsin, all Trump fans and all admitting they also voted against Hillary Clinton in 2016, "Do you think that having Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee dramatically changes Donald Trump's odds of winning?"

Right out of the gate, one of the unidentified Trump supporters blurted, "I'm worried about it," as another interjected, "I think she is going to go for the minority and female and younger voters."

The first woman added, "Everybody is excited about her and that scares me, you know? Because Trump has to reconfigure where he is going and how they are going to out-smart her."

An interesting juxtaposition follows. "Trump has out-smart her." And then, "She is not real smart, that is my opinion. I could be wrong."

After Jordan got them to admit they all voted against Hillary Clinton she asked, "When do you think America will have a female president?"

"When there is a competent one," one Trump fan replied with another, identified only as Mary adding, "I think she is an idiot."

"Mary, why do you think she is not that bright?" Jordan pressed.

"Because she hasn't done anything in the time that she has had," was the reply. "We don't know anything about her as far as her three years so far in the White House. She is not real smart, that is my opinion. I could be wrong."

