John Giles, GOP Mayor Of Mesa AZ: Put Country Over Party

John Giles the GOP Mayor of Mesa AZ spoke at Harris-Walz rally in Arizona. Watch the video for his short remarks but Giles is a lifelong member of the Republican party and he's campaigning for Harris and Walz. Giles said:

“I don't recognize my party. I have something to say to those of us who are in the middle: You don’t owe a damn thing to that party…In the spirit of the great Sen. McCain, please join me in putting country over party and stopping Trump.”

The Mesa, AZ mayor is part of a national movement of Republicans supporting the Harris-Walz ticket. Many Republicans like Giles are tired of the hateful division Trump and his MAGA crew are selling. The August 9th rally is the biggest political rally in the history of Arizona with over 20,000 packed in to see Harris-Walz and other leaders. When the Mayor Giles declared his support for Harris and Walz, the giant crowd went wild...and so did social media.

Democrats cheering on a lifelong Republican like Mayor John Giles as he talks about stopping the orange felon is the kind of unity we need to see because democracy requires it of us or it’s all over.pic.twitter.com/E26COmTXWs — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 10, 2024

WOW!!! John Giles, the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, is speaking at the Kamala Harris rally tonight and he just asked the people to JOIN HIM in voting for Harris-Walz to BEAT Trump. Republicans are joining the Harris campaign RAPIDLY! pic.twitter.com/oomkz4IKYO — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) August 9, 2024

In remarks before the Arizona rally Giles was on fire.

Arizona Mayor John Giles (R):



“I think the time has come for us as AZ Republicans to admit the obvious...which is that our party’s nominee is not qualified for office and that we need to vote for the adult in the room, and that is Kamala Harris.”

pic.twitter.com/9gTpzSxQrM — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) August 9, 2024

This is the way!