John Giles, GOP Mayor Of Mesa AZ: Put Country Over Party

John Giles, the GOP Mayor of Mesa AZ, spoke at the Arizona rally for Harris-Walz. Giles said Republican voters don't owe the GOP "a damn thing" and asked GOP to put country over party.
By RedStateRachelAugust 11, 2024

John Giles the GOP Mayor of Mesa AZ spoke at Harris-Walz rally in Arizona. Watch the video for his short remarks but Giles is a lifelong member of the Republican party and he's campaigning for Harris and Walz. Giles said:

“I don't recognize my party. I have something to say to those of us who are in the middle: You don’t owe a damn thing to that party…In the spirit of the great Sen. McCain, please join me in putting country over party and stopping Trump.”

The Mesa, AZ mayor is part of a national movement of Republicans supporting the Harris-Walz ticket. Many Republicans like Giles are tired of the hateful division Trump and his MAGA crew are selling. The August 9th rally is the biggest political rally in the history of Arizona with over 20,000 packed in to see Harris-Walz and other leaders. When the Mayor Giles declared his support for Harris and Walz, the giant crowd went wild...and so did social media.

In remarks before the Arizona rally Giles was on fire.

This is the way!

