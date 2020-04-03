Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
No More Mister Nice Blog: Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis won’t cancel church services even as some continue to lay on hands, speak in tongues and spread Coronavirus.

Alas, A Blog: Social distancing over the years.

SCOTUSblog: Will the global pandemic lead the Supreme Court to streaming oral arguments?

EPI Blog: Three and a half million American workers likely lost their health insurance over just the past two weeks.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"The American system has access to healthcare for everybody. It's called the emergency room.” (Senator Richard Burr (R-NC), March 12, 2014.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

