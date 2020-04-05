The Progressive Pulse: North Carolina’s Chief Justice is providing relief on court fines and fees during the COVID19 crisis.

Infidel753: The best words made better.

She Who Seeks: Coronavirus is making every day judgment day…just not in the way you’d think.

The Mahablog: Are Trump and his cronies profiteering during the COVID19 crisis he’s made worse?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"No, I don't benefit. I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth." (Donald Trump, on the GOP’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” September 27, 2017.)

