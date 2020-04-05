Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
The Progressive Pulse: North Carolina’s Chief Justice is providing relief on court fines and fees during the COVID19 crisis.

Infidel753: The best words made better.

She Who Seeks: Coronavirus is making every day judgment day…just not in the way you’d think.

The Mahablog: Are Trump and his cronies profiteering during the COVID19 crisis he’s made worse?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"No, I don't benefit. I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth." (Donald Trump, on the GOP’s “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” September 27, 2017.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up for the last time this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives.

