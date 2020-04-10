Jerry Coyne: Why Trump really is the worst president ever.

Tikun Olam: Lift sanctions on Iran so it can fight the devastation of covid-19. Also, Iranian cartoons celebrate the heroes of the pandemic.

The Rude Pundit: This blogger doesn't seem very positively impressed by Jared Kushner.

Strangely Blogged: It's time to unify to defeat Trump in November. The alternative is too horrifying to contemplate.

Bonus link: From the air, a city under lockdown looks eerily almost deserted (this is Johannesburg).

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!