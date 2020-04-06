Politics
Prepare Yourself For A Very Bad Week In COVID-19 Pandemic

In some states, like Illinois and Michigan, the rates for ventilators and other medical supplies have governors growing more frustrated at the federal government's lack of an early response.
This is, as the coronavirus task force warned, going to be a very bad week. (Just in the past few days, I've had one friend lost her aunt and her brother admitted to the ICU. Another friend's son is in the local COVID unit.) And remember, most of the deaths now are happening in people who don't have the luxury of staying home.

Athena Jones reported for CNN's New Day.

"Good morning, Alisyn, we're outside the Javits Center. It will open its doors to COVID-19 patients. This is as we begin with the federal task force saying it's going to be a tough week in the fight against the coronavirus. Experts claim a difficult week ahead for the nation," Jones said.

This is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives, quite frankly. This will be our Pearl Harbor moment and 9/11 moment. It's not localized. It will be all over the country.

"As the numbers of cases are expected to peak in New York in the coming days."

This is a moment not to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy but doing everything to keep your family and friends safe.

"In New York, hospitals are bracing for the possibility of hitting the apex of COVID-19 cases this week. Mayor Bill Di Blasio warns the city only has enough ventilators and medical supplies for the next few days. This as the state saw a decrease in deaths over the weekend.

GOV. PRITZKER: If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we wouldn't have this happening. and fewer people would die.

And in the meantime, Trump is pushing his miracle drug. How much money will he make?

