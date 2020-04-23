Senator Elizabeth Warren's Oldest Brother Dies Of COVID-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s oldest brother has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Boston Globe reported that Donald Reed Herring died at the age of 86 in Oklahoma.

Warren confirmed the news in a statement to the paper.

“I’m grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time,” she said. “And now there’s no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close.”

“I will miss my brother,” Warren added.

UPDATE: Senator Warren tweeted about it too:

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/SFMOaBVCN3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020