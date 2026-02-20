Morning Joe: White House Plans To Ignore Epstein Files Is 'Insane'

Pablo Torre laid down some truth during a Morning Joe critique of the way the White House is handling the Epstein scandal.

"They don't care about justice," Joe Scarborough said. "They don't care about justice for victims. Pam Bondi wouldn't even turn around and look at those victims that were five feet behind her. They don't care about justice. All they seem to care about is protecting Donald Trump and people around Donald Trump."

"And the question in America is, is there even the last guardrail on shame, which is accountability for?" Torre said.

"Joe, this is like the last test we have to take as a civilization. You might think, right, does this still matter? Does this move the needle? Does this puncture what feels like the greatest market efficiency you can see in politics, which is, maybe we just don't just answer anything. Maybe we don't have to pretend to care. And if that's the case, we can avoid what is all over the cover of the New York Post.

"Look at this photo, Joe. This is the Prince of Darkness headline, right, with Prince Andrew right there. The angle, the Cryptkeeper slash Ghost of Christmas Future angle on this photo, which is also, of course, on the cover of the Wall Street Journal, because the Murdochs know what they're doing, right? Like, look, this is this is what you look at in America and you think, is that something that we can opt out of? And so far that's the strategy. what if we just close our eyes and pretend that this isn't us?"

He then showed a series of photographs of Andrew with Trump.

"These are all published photos, as the president has said 'I don't know him.' Right. and so this is the thing they're trying to deny. and the through line in all of these things around affordability in the Epstein files is, what if we just tell people like we're a bad hypnotist, you know, waving the pocket watch, you know, you are getting sleepy, you are getting richer, this isn't us. And it's an insane strategy when you have the evidence."