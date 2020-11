Stacey Abrams has been my hero for a while. But for a stolen election and voter suppression, she should have been Georgia's governor. Instead of turning away, she doubled down -- and turned Georgia blue again.

What job should she have in the Biden administration? WHATEVER SHE WANTS. Anything. (And somebody better nominate her for next year's Nobel Peace Prize.)

"I began working on voter protection issues as a college student, because I'm the daughter of two civil rights activists. My father was arrested at the age of 14, helping register blacks to vote in Hattiesburg, Mississippi." - Stacey Abrams pic.twitter.com/8qwNFbdPci — The Women's Organisation (@TheWomensOrg) November 6, 2020

If Georgia puts Biden-Harris over the top the administration and everyone who voted for it will be indebted to Stacey Abrams for an idea she had a decade ago.



Here’s my profile of her from last year. https://t.co/AoppWQGkoB — jelani cobb (@jelani9) November 4, 2020

Whatever. She. Wants. Make it so, Joe.