Liberal Radio Host Forces Hannity To Talk About Epstein, Trump's Cognitive Decline

I don't think we'll see Stephanie Miller invited back on Sean Hannity's show again anytime soon.

The liberal radio host made an appearance on Hannity's show on Fox this Wednesday, and quickly forced Hannity to discuss a number of topics he and the rest of his network would rather be ignoring:

Miller — on the day House Democrats released bombshell new Epstein emails mentioning Trump — appeared on Hannity’s show where she was asked about a recent photo of her kissing Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) sneakers. Miller stressed that the move was a “joke” before she swiftly turned the tables on Hannity on live TV. “You know the funniest thing about this story — is Trump’s all over the Epstein files and I wonder if they’re going to release that after the big bombshell! I didn’t see anything about that on Fox News today,” said Miller, hours after the email drop that reportedly the network barely covered all morning.

Miller did the same when Hannity tried to change the topic to Joe Biden's cognitive decline:

Hannity tried to steer things back, pressing her instead on Joe Biden’s mental fitness.“When did you really notice it?” he asked. “Well, I think it was through all of the times that Donald Trump has fallen asleep in public and talked about magnets getting wet in the last few—” Miller started, referencing viral clips of Trump’s odd ramblings. Miller’s comments come after Trump, 79, was caught on camera appearing to nod off during a press conference at the White House last week. The event came after the Trump administration announced it had reached agreements with drugmakers to lower the price of some weight-loss medications. [...] “My mom had dementia, so I recognize it—” Miller continued, before Hannity jumped in again. “Stephanie—this is not—it’s a very good deflection, you’re a professional—” But Miller, host of The Stephanie Miller Show, kept going. “You know what else is great about Biden’s decline is that Trump is all over the Epstein files and I’m wondering if they’re going to release those, are you covering that?”

Bravo, Stephanie.