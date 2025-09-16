MAGA Freaks As Epstein Files Leap Towards The Light

"The Virginia election over-performance by Dems, which added a crucial seat to their congressional total and garnered them more power to take on professional-son-porn-monitor and Donald-Trump-squeeze-toy, Mike Johnson, wasn’t just a local win.

This was a flashing neon sign: Americans are pissed at Trump. And they’re showing it at the ballot box.

And woven into this defeat was the fabric of a deeper, darker subplot. It includes the Epstein files, the health rumors, and the GOP’s panic over whether their glazed-carrot Creator has the stamina left to stagger through to 2025.

Spoiler…or should I say bacterial spoilage? As that’s what Trump’s beginning to resemble"

