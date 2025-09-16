MAGA Freaks As Epstein Files Leap Towards The Light

By Cliff SchecterSeptember 16, 2025

"The Virginia election over-performance by Dems, which added a crucial seat to their congressional total and garnered them more power to take on professional-son-porn-monitor and Donald-Trump-squeeze-toy, Mike Johnson, wasn’t just a local win.

This was a flashing neon sign: Americans are pissed at Trump. And they’re showing it at the ballot box.

And woven into this defeat was the fabric of a deeper, darker subplot. It includes the Epstein files, the health rumors, and the GOP’s panic over whether their glazed-carrot Creator has the stamina left to stagger through to 2025.

Spoiler…or should I say bacterial spoilage? As that’s what Trump’s beginning to resemble"

Watch the video discussion of this, then read the rest at Blue Amp! And please consider subscribing, so we can continue to grow independent media!

