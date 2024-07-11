Pramila Jayapal Whacks Fox Over Trump's Cognitive Decline

I was happy to see a member of Congress give this sort of response to the Fox stalkers that they've sent out to shove microphones in their faces, concern trolling over whether President Biden is in "cognitive decline," which they've all been in full blown freakout mode over ever since Biden's poor debate performance which was aided and abetted by CNN.

Here's Rep. Pramila Jayapal when asked by a Fox "reporter" whether she thinks "it’s okay to have a president where there’s this open question about whether or not he’s in cognitive decline?"

JAYAPAL: Do you think it was okay to have Trump in cognitive decline for his entire four years?

Trump is still out there bragging about passing his dementia test, and anyone that watches him at these cult rallies knows his cognitive decline has done nothing but continue to worsen since he left office.

Jayapal's response was played as part of a montage on Hannity's show, and he had plenty to say about some of the others, but was silent on what she had to say about Trump.

Here are some of the very appropriate responses to her burn on Xitter:

Do you think it's OK for a former president to brag about passing his dementia test? pic.twitter.com/CF2Ev9JJTX — CONVICT TRUMP AGAIN & LOCK THEM UP! (@Christo12919382) July 11, 2024

Oh SNAP!! pic.twitter.com/R5WZ508Lz2 — CONVICT TRUMP AGAIN & LOCK THEM UP! (@Christo12919382) July 11, 2024

Fox “News” should have their journalistic credentials revoked. They’re a propaganda machine for Trump and the far right. — Bruno Chieco (@BrunoChieco6) July 11, 2024

Does anyone think a rapist, fraud, liar, conman, and Russian asset should be elected again? — Jewish Space Laser (@TapiocaPearl13) July 11, 2024

There is no question. President Biden is doing the job. There is no statistical support for the idea that voters have left Biden or that there is an urgent need for Democrats to replace their nominee. The Biden debate crisis appears to be a media construct https://t.co/Uoe2xhUmHB pic.twitter.com/bwnmPoTpZQ — Fly Sistah (@Fly_Sistah) July 11, 2024

@FoxNews Weird how no one is calling on the convicted felon and child rapist, @realDonaldTrump to drop out of the race. @GOP



Is it okay to have a former president who is a certified pedophile? — 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@nawfmeskin) July 11, 2024

This is how all Dem elected officials should answer these questions. — Vella (@mzvxb) July 11, 2024

Does she think it’s ok to vote for a convicted rapist felon???? — Stella Sunday (@sweetgreens007) July 11, 2024