Hateful GOP Rep Prefers Dogs Over Muslims, Then Lies About AOC

There is no lie big enough or low enough that a Republican won't say these days. No matter if it's racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, or downright disgusting in any sense. They now have permission to blurt out whatever ugly thought passes through their brain cell.

Trying to rev up support for Republicans in the 2026 midterms, Rep. Fine posted this on X.

If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult one. — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) February 15, 2026

This was much criticized, but he didn't back down and later, on cable TV he spun a racist, lie-filled rant to defend his words.

FINE: It's not enough for Democrats to think anyone who wants to come here illegally should be able to do that. They also think they should be able to get whatever free stuff they want. Now they're demanding that we change our values and how we live as Americans. My post was in response to a major Muslim leader saying dogs should be forbidden from New York City because to some Muslims it bothers them. Well if they're going to make us choose between our dogs and them going home the choice is easy and people should know Democrats like AOC are saying we are going to get rid of your dogs. Americans need to keep that in mind when they go to vote in November.

Democrats are calling for his resignation for his despicable words. Hakeem Jeffries called Fine, "a Islamophobic, disgusting and unrepentant bigot."

Rep. Fine can try to claim he was only kidding, ha, ha, but you can clearly see he was not. He spewed it with a straight, racist, white face.

NBC News, "California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom responded to Fine on X, writing, “Resign now, you racist slob.”