Trump Refuses To Call Fox Media Attack Dogs Off His COVID-19 Medical Team

Another day, another interminable press briefing by President PutinPoodle filled with lies and contempt towards people trying to save people from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this enlightening (/sarcasm) exchange, we have CNN's Jim Acosta asking if doctors advised against Trump's arbitrary deadline for "re-opening" the country on May 1st, would he listen to them?

TRUMP: I listen to them about everything. I think they're actually surprised. I have great respect for these people, all of them. And others working with us. I have great respect for this group. In fact, I told Tony Fauci, I said, "Why don't you move to New York, run against AOC, you will win easily." He decided he's not going to do that, okay. I kid, by the way, you know that.

OHMYGOD TRUMP YOU ARE SO HILARIOUS AND WITTY HAHAHAHAHASOMEBODYKILLMENOW

Okay, whatever, that Trump was non-answer no. 1. Then, Acosta went in for the follow-up, which had Trump tap-dancing as fast as he could into change-the-subject-to-blaming-Obama territory, it would make your head spin.

ACOSTA: Some of your allies have been bashing these doctors, would you tell them to cut it out? TRUMP: I can only say this, I have tremendous respect for these people and we've done very well and when you look at us compared to others, we're a big nation. When you look at us compared to others and see how we've taken testing from a broken system that I inherited to having the best tests that anyone's made anywhere in the world and other countries are calling us, wanting to use our technology, I have great respect for these people. I'm never saying bad about these people.

Yeah, he'll never say anything bad about them, he'll just disregard their advice when it's not useful to his agenda. And he sure as sh*t isn't gonna tell his attack dog, pillow-talk media pals to lay off. Why would he? He needs them to convince his base that he is still worth voting for — even though he's killing them.