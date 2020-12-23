Pastor Who Urged 'Faith Over Fear!!' Loses Both Parents To Covid-19

As a God-fearing man, Pastor Todd Dunn should beg his redeemer for forgiveness for the role he played in his parents deaths. But he won't. They never do.

Pastor Todd Dunn had been urging “Faith over fear!” since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. Just before Thanksgiving, he posted a message on Facebook dismissing precautionary measures advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep wearing masks and avoid gatherings with family members who don’t live in the same house. “I’m not wearing a mask when around my family like the CDC requests and we are traveling so we’ll take our chances,” Dunn’s Facebook post read. “And to top it off we are huggers so there you go! There will be no social distancing CDC. Faith over fear!!” A few weeks later, both of Dunn’s parents were dead after entering the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Charles and Shirley Dunn died within hours of one another at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Several months ago,

In May, Dunn posted on Facebook a video of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dunn wrote: “While we know people have suffered due to this virus, I have precious members in my congregation whose’ livelihoods have been greatly affected by this shutdown. At some point we must have faith and trust in God Who is in control whether you believe it or not and the Bible tells us that “Without Faith it is IMPOSSIBLE to please Him.” I’m not against anyone here, I’m for America!! "

And just before the election, his posts took on increasingly dark political tones.

As early voting started in the fall, Dunn’s Facebook messages took on a strongly partisan tone as it related to the pandemic. On Oct. 7, he posted “The Left is using this virus situation to methodically keep us in our place and to keep churches from assembling. ... If you are struggling with voting for an individual because of their background then for the love of God please vote for the platform. I truly believe God is in control but we need to do our part!!”

