Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Pastor Who Urged 'Faith Over Fear!!' Loses Both Parents To Covid-19

Just weeks after Todd Dunn posted that "Leftist forces were using the pandemic to keep churches from assembling," both his parents would die in hospital within a few hours of one another.
By Ed Scarce
Pastor Who Urged 'Faith Over Fear!!' Loses Both Parents To Covid-19
Charles and Shirley Dunn died within hours of one another at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth after entering the hospital with COVID-like symptoms. Image from: Twitter

As a God-fearing man, Pastor Todd Dunn should beg his redeemer for forgiveness for the role he played in his parents deaths. But he won't. They never do.

Source: Dallas News

Pastor Todd Dunn had been urging “Faith over fear!” since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March. Just before Thanksgiving, he posted a message on Facebook dismissing precautionary measures advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep wearing masks and avoid gatherings with family members who don’t live in the same house.

“I’m not wearing a mask when around my family like the CDC requests and we are traveling so we’ll take our chances,” Dunn’s Facebook post read. “And to top it off we are huggers so there you go! There will be no social distancing CDC. Faith over fear!!”

A few weeks later, both of Dunn’s parents were dead after entering the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. Charles and Shirley Dunn died within hours of one another at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

Several months ago,

In May, Dunn posted on Facebook a video of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

Dunn wrote: “While we know people have suffered due to this virus, I have precious members in my congregation whose’ livelihoods have been greatly affected by this shutdown. At some point we must have faith and trust in God Who is in control whether you believe it or not and the Bible tells us that “Without Faith it is IMPOSSIBLE to please Him.” I’m not against anyone here, I’m for America!! "

And just before the election, his posts took on increasingly dark political tones.

As early voting started in the fall, Dunn’s Facebook messages took on a strongly partisan tone as it related to the pandemic. On Oct. 7, he posted

“The Left is using this virus situation to methodically keep us in our place and to keep churches from assembling. ... If you are struggling with voting for an individual because of their background then for the love of God please vote for the platform. I truly believe God is in control but we need to do our part!!”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team