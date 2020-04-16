Trump's Call With Wall Street Execs Was, Of Course, A 'Sh*tshow'

Donald Trump held a phone call with several Wall Street CEO's yesterday, and by more than one report, it was a shitshow. Headline News covered it this way:
Apparently the Wall Street bank executives got less than 12 hours notice that there would be a conference call with the so-called president. Several of them already had earnings reports calls that they HAD to take during the same hour, so they stood up the White House. That's what happens when the White House is tremendously understaffed and the staff they've got is incompetent. Also, Wall Street doesn't drop everything to listen to Donald Trump, go figure. Politico:
One top executive described the call as a “shit show” that produced little of substance. Trump asked several questions, including to Moynihan about how the small business loan program was going. That program is now slated to run out of money soon.
Beyond the haphazard nature of the call, senior bankers are getting increasingly frustrated with Trump’s approach to the crisis. They say pressure tactics to reopen the economy as fast as possible make no sense if the virus isn’t fully under control and consumers and businesses don’t feel safe to resume anything close to normal activities.
“I really don’t understand how they are communicating on this,” one CEO told POLITICO on condition that neither they nor their firm be named for fear of angering the White House. “He’s got to stop talking about turning the economy back on and start talking about making people feel safe, things that are happening around testing and the health care system. That’s the only way you will really get the economy reopened over a period of time.”
So NOW Trump will "ramp up" testing? Really.