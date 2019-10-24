Report: Gabbard Snuggles Up To Wall St. Execs, Considers 3rd Party Run

A disclaimer: Fox Business operates by their own ethical standards and you should take this report with the weight you think it deserves

Fox Business' Charles Gasparino reports that Tulsi Gabbard had a powwow with a group of Wall Streeters organized by Anthony Scaramucci.

"She's not doing very well in the primary right now," Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino reports. "She's had this big fight with Hillary Clinton, exchanges that were pretty nasty. Also there is widespread speculation in the Democratic Party that she's going to run as a third-party candidate that would hurt obviously who would eventually become the nominee."

Accurate so far, for sure, and Gasparino certainly has a line into Wall Street executives, which suggests there may be some truth to the rest of his report.

"Gabbard was in New York City last night for a private meeting with Wall Street executives and possible donors. This meeting occurred at Anthony Scaramucci's Hunt and Fish club. It was sponsored by Robert Wolf, as you know is a Fox Business contributor but also a prominent Democratic Party fundraiser." said Gasparino.

He then went on to point out that Bob Wolf is a part of the Democratic Party establishment, but also a Wall Street executive and venture capitalist who was formerly the CEO of UBS Americas. Apparently he also has some political advisory firm with Scaramucci, too. That is all accurate. Wolf serves on the board of the Obama Foundation and as is noted at the end of the report, is a "Biden guy."

But here's the part about Tulsi that suggests Hillary Clinton was right.

"This meeting that occurred last night it was a private function, attended by two Wall Street executives," Gasparino said. "They are likely donors. They will be hit up for contributions by the Gabbard campaign at some point, I'm told. It raised a lot of eyebrows."

YA THINK?

Also, they were "impressed" with her, according to the report. Yippee.

"Apparently she did not attack Hillary Clinton during this meeting and she really did impress the Wall Street folks," he continued. And really, what's not to like if you're Wall Street and you want to re-elect Donald Trump?

"If you look at Tulsi Gabbard on policy she is all over the place. Pro-second amendment, pro-guns, at least nominally. She is against foreign intervention in wars," Gasparino observed. "She has some of the same sort of policy positions as Donald Trump, maybe why Trump is patting her on the back so much with the fight with Hillary."

He left the report hanging on the word of a couple of "Democratic Party activists," whoever they are who would share thoughts with Fox Business, saying that a third-party run on Gabbard's part is a likelihood.

As I said at the beginning, give this the weight you think it deserves.