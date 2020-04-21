Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

'We Are Not A Communist Nation': Rally Organizer Denies COVID Facts, Demands Death

The activist who organized a rally against government stay-at-home orders in Missouri argued on Monday that COVID-19 is “just like the flu."
By David
'We Are Not A Communist Nation': Rally Organizer Denies COVID Facts, Demands Death

The activist who organized a rally against government stay-at-home orders in Missouri argued on Monday that COVID-19 is “just like the flu” — even though scientists believe that it is ten times more deadly.

Kansas City Star reporter shared video of activist Kristi Nichols explaining why she had organized the Monday rally.

“We are a group of patriots and grassroots efforts to open up Missouri,” she said. “I want all the states to be opened up. We have to end this tyranny. Our constitutional rights have been violated and we need Missouri to open up.”

“The information that has gone out with the virus — it’s no worse than the flu,” Nichols continued. “We didn’t lock down cities, states and nations because people had the flu.”

According to Nichols, the American dream is being lost “because of false information” about the novel coronavirus.

“It’s time to open up the United States now,” she insisted. “We are not a communist nation.”

Watch the video below.

Ed. Note: May we introduce her to John McDaniel? First COVID was "bullshit" and then he died from it.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.