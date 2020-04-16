Who's Your Choice For 'The Trumpandemic Movie' Casting Call?

For those of us privileged enough to feel boredom, or stir-crazy enough to need diversion, this is for you.

My parents sent my sister and me an email with the critical directive/challenge to cast the movie that will inevitably be made one day when this whole COVID-19 nightmare is over. They got us started with Al Pacino as Dr. Fauci and Meryl Streep as Dr. Birx, and threw in a few more suggestions, like John Travolta as Andrew Cuomo and Stephen Colbert as Steven Mnuchin. They promised us that we should expect no compensation, just like anyone who works with Trump.

At first I said that I would like Steve Carrell to play every single role, but they vetoed that, saying it was against union rules. Apparently, for this exercise, we can cast actors in no more than three roles simultaneously, but at least we do not have to stick to actors who are still alive, though my choices are all apparently above ground.

My sister wanted a young David Hyde Pierce for Jared, and while I love the potential, he is just too short. Sorry, sis. And while I realize Colbert does a kick-ass Mnuchin imitation, I like my choice better. Sorry, mom and dad. I think, also, we really, REALLY need Colbert to play Rachel Maddow.

First, let's start with the doctors:

Image from: Wikipedia/Wikimedia Commons

Image from: Flickr/Youtube Screenshot

I also like this next possibility, just based on the height, looks, and toughness. Picture him with less hair and glasses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci/Mark Hamill Image from: Flickr/Wikipedia

Then, we have the Cuomos:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/Robert DeNiro Image from: Wikipedia/Wikipedia

Chris Cuomo/John Travolta

Let's have some journos, now:

Yamiche Alcindor/Mo'Nique Image from: Wikimedia Commons/Wikimedia Commons

Jim Acosta/George Clooney

Mike Memoli/Steve Carell

I cannot help it. I can't see Mike Memoli's face and NOT think of Steve Carrell.

Now, for the evil Trump Brigade:

Steven Mnuchin/Steve Buscemi Image from: Wikipedia/Youtube Screenshot

But, as mentioned previously, there's the very good possibility of this:

Steven Mnuchin/Stephen Colbert Image from: Wikipedia/Wikipedia

Surg. Genl. Jerome Adams/Trevor Noah Image from: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

My sister suggested this one:

Ivanka Trump/Brooklyn Decker Image from: Wikimedia Commons/Flickr

Jared Kushner/Jim Parsons Image from: Flickr/Flickr

Mike Pence/Steve Martin Image from: Flickr/Youtube Screenshot

Kellyanne Conway/Reese Witherspoon Image from: Flickr/Wikimedia Commons

Steve Bannon/Michael Douglas Image from: Wikimedia/Wikipedia

My dad suggested Tony Hale for Jared, but I thought he fit better here:

Stephen Miller/Tony Hale Image from: Wikimedia/Wikimedia

Betsy DeVos/Kristin Wiig Image from: Flickr/Flickr

I left Trump for you. Alec Baldwin was too easy. Some suggestions from my family were Peter Boyle and Jeffrey Tambor. Who should it be?

What about Melania? Who will play Nancy Pelosi? Alex Azar? Sanjay Gupta? Keep it going in the comments!

I KNOW I am missing other important people in this sh*tshow, and actors to play them. Help a girl out who happens to be bouncing off the walls...