Who's Your Choice For 'The Trumpandemic Movie' Casting Call?

For those of us privileged enough to feel boredom, or stir-crazy enough to need diversion, this is for you.
My parents sent my sister and me an email with the critical directive/challenge to cast the movie that will inevitably be made one day when this whole COVID-19 nightmare is over. They got us started with Al Pacino as Dr. Fauci and Meryl Streep as Dr. Birx, and threw in a few more suggestions, like John Travolta as Andrew Cuomo and Stephen Colbert as Steven Mnuchin. They promised us that we should expect no compensation, just like anyone who works with Trump.
At first I said that I would like Steve Carrell to play every single role, but they vetoed that, saying it was against union rules. Apparently, for this exercise, we can cast actors in no more than three roles simultaneously, but at least we do not have to stick to actors who are still alive, though my choices are all apparently above ground.
My sister wanted a young David Hyde Pierce for Jared, and while I love the potential, he is just too short. Sorry, sis. And while I realize Colbert does a kick-ass Mnuchin imitation, I like my choice better. Sorry, mom and dad. I think, also, we really, REALLY need Colbert to play Rachel Maddow.
First, let's start with the doctors:
I also like this next possibility, just based on the height, looks, and toughness. Picture him with less hair and glasses.
Then, we have the Cuomos:
Let's have some journos, now:
I cannot help it. I can't see Mike Memoli's face and NOT think of Steve Carrell.
Now, for the evil Trump Brigade:
But, as mentioned previously, there's the very good possibility of this:
My sister suggested this one:
My dad suggested Tony Hale for Jared, but I thought he fit better here:
I left Trump for you. Alec Baldwin was too easy. Some suggestions from my family were Peter Boyle and Jeffrey Tambor. Who should it be?
What about Melania? Who will play Nancy Pelosi? Alex Azar? Sanjay Gupta? Keep it going in the comments!
I KNOW I am missing other important people in this sh*tshow, and actors to play them. Help a girl out who happens to be bouncing off the walls...