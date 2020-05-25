In The Age Of Coronavirus, The Milkman Cometh

How about that? I never thought I'd ever see a milk truck again. On CNN's New Day:
"In a world dramatically changed by this pandemic, some of what is old has become new again. The milkman in fact is making a comeback. CNN's Athena Jones has the story," Alysin Camerota said.
"For Doug Wade in Bridgeport, Connecticut, March was a scary time, with schools shutting down and stay-at-home restrictions forcing many other clients to close their doors," Jones said.
"So he switched gears, supplying grocery stores facing shortages, and as schools ramped up programs to feed needy students stuck at home, his company regained some of the lost business. Then --"
"The delivery service he launched has been a hit with customers like Christine in nearby Fairfield."
"Wade's delivers to 260 customers in some 30 towns across the state, and recently bought another truck. Being a milkman is it in Wade's blood."
"His great grandfather delivered in a horse and buggy in 1893. After a century, Wade's halted deliveries in 1992 as clients' habits changed. Covid-19 is shaking things up all over again and not just for Wade's. Producers and distributors across the country are reporting a surge in demand for home delivery. Doorstep Delivery in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, delivers 300 families a week, another 300 on a waiting list and hiring more staff to try to keep up with demand," Jones said.
"Chateau has a waiting list, seen demand rise some 230% since late March to more than 4,000 customers and have doubled their staff," she said.
"Each company provides no-contact delivery to protect social distancing."
"It isn't just milk. Wade's sells a variety of dairy and non-dairy products, including yogurt, cheese, eggs, fresh bread, orange juice and meats."
"The companies are hopeful that strong demand will continue even after the pandemic. Suddenly in this business, everything old is new again. Athena Jones, CNN, Bridgeport, Connecticut."