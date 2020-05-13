Politics
Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden Launch 'Unity Task Forces' Including AOC

The Democratic Party is unified for 2020, and it's having an impact on policy prescriptions for the Biden campaign.
By Frances Langum
Image from: Gotham/GC Images via Getty

This is very very good news:

Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders have named a diverse group of respected leaders and experts to Biden-Sanders Unity Task Forces to explore possible policy initiatives in six areas covering: climate change, criminal justice reform, economy, education, health care, and immigration. Biden and Sanders also appointed Analilia Mejia of Friends of Bernie Sanders and Carmel Martin of Biden for President as representatives of the respective campaigns to coordinate and support the work of the Task Forces.

The Task Forces will meet in advance of the Democratic National Convention to make recommendations to the DNC Platform Committee and to Vice President Biden directly. Building upon the work of the Democratic campaigns to date, the ultimate goal of the Unity Task Forces is to develop the most successful possible agenda for Democrats in 2020.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

