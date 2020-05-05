Brian Kilmeade Tells Senate To Get To Work Because 9/11

You'd think the hosts of Fox and Friends would take turns saying something remarkably stupid, but on more days than not it's Brian Kilmeade's turn.

Steve Doocy was the sane one today? Wow.

STEVE DOOCY: Listen, I get that the leaders are essential employees — they are essential workers, we need them.

And that’s why the White House is staffed, that’s why there are ways that the House and the Senate can talk. But, at the same time, just as is the current case in society, there are some people who are over 65 years old, there are some people with pre-existing conditions who simply are vulnerable to this virus, and so those people, whether they are in the Senate or the House or they work at a grocery store they’re not going to work right now if they can help it because they are being isolated and our experts are telling us that that’s the best way to continue to lessen the burden on our hospitals, etc, keeping hospitals closed and things like that in some cases simply to flatten the curve so that we can get on the right course.

Brian "didn't quite pass the Mensa test" Kilmeade didn't agree.

BRIAN KILMEADE: Don’t take the job if you are older age. Their constituents should know that hey, if I send my man or woman there and they are 90 years old, as is Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein, are they going to be able to work through a crisis? If you can’t work through a crisis, you can’t take the job.

Ainsley said that the pandemic was unprecedented and no one could have predicted this outcome.

And then Brian's surfboard jumped over his shark:

“We didn’t know about 9/11,” he said.

"GERMS, HOW DO THEY WORK?" said no one.