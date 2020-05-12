Here Are All The Countries That Beat The U.S. In Coronavirus Testing

In the Rose Garden this Monday, President Trump talked about testing, beside banners spelling out the line of the day.

Have we tested more than any other country? It depends on how that's measured. In raw numbers, no nation has tested more, according to Worldometer -- the U.S. has conducted 9,705,424 coronavirus tests.

But we've managed to test a much lower percentage of our population than many other nations. Some are much smaller nations, but others, while not as populous as America, are quite large.

On the scale of tests per million people, the U.S. has tested 29,321. Here's a complete of all the nations that have done better, along with their ratios of tests per million:

Faeroe Islands: 172,932 tests per million

Iceland: 158,816

Gibraltar: 123,327

United Arab Emirates: 121,330

Falkland Islands: 115,517

Bahrain: 111,176

Malta: 98,285

Luxembourg: 88,525

San Marino: 87,973

Bermuda: 72,080

Lithuania: 68,532

Cayman Islands: 63,708

Cyprus: 63,062

Denmark: 56,379

Mauritius: 54,863

Israel: 53,902

Spain: 52,781

Portugal: 50,767

Belgium: 50,451

Estonia: 48,219

Kuwait: 45,988

Qatar: 45,485

Isle of Man: 44,371

Ireland: 43,493

Italy: 43,112

Latvia: 40,901

New Zealand: 40,270

Russia: 38,625

Norway: 37,399

Brunei: 36,658

Switzerland: 36,144

Austria: 35,473

Australia: 33,534

Germany: 32,891

Channel Islands: 30,725

Slovenia: 30,480

Canada: 30,099

Singapore: 30,016

Maybe it's not appropriate to compare the U.S. to tiny countries like San Marino or the Faeroe Islands -- but it's perfectly appropriate to compare us to Iceland, Denmark, Israel, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Germany, Canada, and other developed countries that are testing a greater (in some cases far greater) percentage of their citizens. No, we don't lead the world in testing.