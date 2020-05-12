Here Are All The Countries That Beat The U.S. In Coronavirus Testing

In the Rose Garden this Monday, President Trump talked about testing, beside banners spelling out the line of the day.
Have we tested more than any other country? It depends on how that's measured. In raw numbers, no nation has tested more, according to Worldometer -- the U.S. has conducted 9,705,424 coronavirus tests.
But we've managed to test a much lower percentage of our population than many other nations. Some are much smaller nations, but others, while not as populous as America, are quite large.
On the scale of tests per million people, the U.S. has tested 29,321. Here's a complete of all the nations that have done better, along with their ratios of tests per million:
Faeroe Islands: 172,932 tests per million
Iceland: 158,816
Gibraltar: 123,327
United Arab Emirates: 121,330
Falkland Islands: 115,517
Bahrain: 111,176
Malta: 98,285
Luxembourg: 88,525
San Marino: 87,973
Bermuda: 72,080
Lithuania: 68,532
Cayman Islands: 63,708
Cyprus: 63,062
Denmark: 56,379
Mauritius: 54,863
Israel: 53,902
Spain: 52,781
Portugal: 50,767
Belgium: 50,451
Estonia: 48,219
Kuwait: 45,988
Qatar: 45,485
Isle of Man: 44,371
Ireland: 43,493
Italy: 43,112
Latvia: 40,901
New Zealand: 40,270
Russia: 38,625
Norway: 37,399
Brunei: 36,658
Switzerland: 36,144
Austria: 35,473
Australia: 33,534
Germany: 32,891
Channel Islands: 30,725
Slovenia: 30,480
Canada: 30,099
Singapore: 30,016
Maybe it's not appropriate to compare the U.S. to tiny countries like San Marino or the Faeroe Islands -- but it's perfectly appropriate to compare us to Iceland, Denmark, Israel, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Germany, Canada, and other developed countries that are testing a greater (in some cases far greater) percentage of their citizens. No, we don't lead the world in testing.