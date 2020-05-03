Dr. Deborah Birx Calls Michigan Protests ‘Devastatingly Worrisome’

After months of feeding their viewers lies and misinformation about the dangers of the coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of Trump’s coronavirus task force, gave the audience at Fox a dose of reality on the dangers of these stay-at-home protests across the country, and the fact that some of these COVIDiots may live to regret their actions if they end up infecting a loved one due to their irresponsible behavior:

In a "Fox News Sunday" interview, Birx weighed in on recent incidents ranging from crowds flocking to Califonia beaches to the reopening of salons and spas, but came down particularly hard on Michigan protesters who stormed the state capitol in large numbers without wearing masks.

"It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a co-morbid condition and they have a serious or a very unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," Birx said. "So we need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent."

Birx also noted that even activities that are now being permitted by certain state governors may not be in the public's best interest, and reminded people that the White House's guidelines are there to let people know how to stay safe. Several states have begun reopening, even though none have met the White House's recommended 14-day decline in cases before doing so.