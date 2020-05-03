Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Dr. Deborah Birx Calls Michigan Protests ‘Devastatingly Worrisome’

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of Trump’s coronavirus task force, warned that these protesters putting everyone's health at risk may live to regret their behavior if they end up infecting a vulnerable family member.
By Heather
5 hours ago by Heather
Views:

After months of feeding their viewers lies and misinformation about the dangers of the coronavirus, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of Trump’s coronavirus task force, gave the audience at Fox a dose of reality on the dangers of these stay-at-home protests across the country, and the fact that some of these COVIDiots may live to regret their actions if they end up infecting a loved one due to their irresponsible behavior:

In a "Fox News Sunday" interview, Birx weighed in on recent incidents ranging from crowds flocking to Califonia beaches to the reopening of salons and spas, but came down particularly hard on Michigan protesters who stormed the state capitol in large numbers without wearing masks.

"It’s devastatingly worrisome to me personally because if they go home and infect their grandmother or their grandfather who has a co-morbid condition and they have a serious or a very unfortunate outcome, they will feel guilty for the rest of our lives," Birx said. "So we need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent."

Birx also noted that even activities that are now being permitted by certain state governors may not be in the public's best interest, and reminded people that the White House's guidelines are there to let people know how to stay safe. Several states have begun reopening, even though none have met the White House's recommended 14-day decline in cases before doing so.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.