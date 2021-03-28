Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Dr. Birx: Trump Failed To Save Hundreds Of Thousands From COVID-19

The COVID task force doctor told Dr. Sanjay Gupta that after the first surge of 100,000 deaths, “All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially" with a responsible president at the wheel.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

In a new CNN Special: COVID War, airing tonight, Dr. Deborah Birx admitted that if the Trump administration had acted more responsibly in their response to the virus, many lives would have been saved.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta asked what the outcome might have been if the United States had done a quicker job in shutting down the country due to the coronavirus.

She answered, “Well, I look at it this way: The first time, we have an excuse. There were about 100,000 deaths that came from that original surge....All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially,”

Dr. Birx many times acted as a foil during the Trump task force, but she's been getting honest since the former uncaring traitorous president left office.

Dr. Birx also told Dr. Gupta she was being watched by the Trump people, and the Seditious Ex himself.

“I think you’ve heard other conversations that people have posted with the president. I would say it was even more direct than what people have heard. It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear.”

“Were you threatened?” Gupta asked.

“I would say it was a very uncomfortable situation,” she answered.

A new study conducted by researchers and discussed at a Brookings Institution conference made clear Trump's malfeasance.

U.S. COVID-19 fatalities could have stayed under 300,000, versus a death toll of 540,000 and rising, if by last May the country had adopted widespread mask, social distancing, and testing protocols while awaiting a vaccine, estimated Andrew Atkeson, economics professor at University of California, Los Angeles.

In January 2020, when it was clear we were dealing with a pandemic, Trump chose his own political well-being over the health and safety of Americans.

He should burn in hell.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team