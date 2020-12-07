Politics
Former Trump Toady Dr. Birx Now Upset She Has To Debunk COVID Conspiracies

When you enable COVID deniers to spread misinformation, then it's not surprising that you have to try and reeducate the American people on the real health and safety measures.
On Sunday's Meet the Press, Dr. Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator voiced her frustration that she has to spend her time debunking coronavirus conspiracy theories and myths.

For months on end, Dr. Birx appeased and ignored Trump's wild claims about the coronavirus, including the former so-called president telling people to drink bleach.

As COVID-19 spreads mercilessly throughout the country, host Chuck Todd told Birx that the president and others in his administration just flout CDC guidelines every chance they get.

Chuck Todd asked Birx whether she understood that the public shrugs off the virus because they think it's oversold.

Dr. Birx responded by saying she's heard that because she just doesn't talk with healthcare providers, governors, and mayors.

“I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don't work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don't result in super-spreading events,” she said.

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths. They are wrong, and you can see the evidence base.”

Dr. Birx explained that we have mayors and governors in the Sunbelt that have cases rising past the levels they were in the summer but aren't instituting safe regulations that they know changed the course of this pandemic before.

She reiterated that it is frustrating because these leading politicians know what works and now are refusing to turn to them again as we head into the disastrous winter surge.

It seems when Trump hired and promoted Dr. Scott Atlas to a prominent position in the coronavirus task force that proved to be the breaking point for Dr. Brix.

So much lost time for Americans when dealing with grade school idiots leading the country during a pandemic.

Maybe if she'd taken a stand in the beginning it wouldn't be so very hard for her now.

