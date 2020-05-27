Judge Napolitano; ‘I Will Defend To The Death’ Twitter’s Right To Fact Check Trump

Trump's Twitter feed is a cesspool of conspiracy theories, misstatements, lies, and vile attacks against his critics.

Don't get me started about his frequent retweeting white supremacists.

Finally Twitter has started to fact check Trump's lies and he doesn't like it. No shock there.

Fox News host Sandra Smith opened with a segment on this topic and read Trump's tweet against Twitter where he said he would "shut them down."

Smith then asked Fox News' Senior legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano if Twitter was allowed to fact-check Trump.

“The short answer is yes,” Napolitano replied.

Napolitano, a fierce conservative, views social media as being biased against conservatives, but he stood up for Twitter's right to fact check Trump.

Judge Nap said, “Twitter is privately owned and publicly held. It’s not owned by the government. And so the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of speech and of the press, since it only regulates the government, does not regulate Twitter. So stated differently, Twitter can take down, modify or correct any user it wants, including the President of the United States.”

Many conservatives across this country have no idea that the First Amendment protects YOU from the government and not Republican politicians from private companies. Thanks, Sarah Palin!

Judge Napolitano continued, "Look, I don’t like what they say, but I’ll defend to the death their right to say it. Under a Supreme Court decision -- that the president likes -- called Citizens United, Twitter has freedom of speech just like you and I and the president himself.”

If Twitter had a real backbone they would delete these tweets and suspend Trump, no matter that he's the president because his actions are a detriment to the public.

He has almost 80 million followers, so even if a small amount of people believe him and, you know, drink Clorox to combat COVID-19, lives might be lost.

Twitter would ban any non-POTUS who behaved as Trump does. This special standard for him is a poor business practice.