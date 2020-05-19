Karl Rove Compares Obama Graduation Remarks To 'Drive-By Shooting'

Via the Daily Beast:

Former President George W. Bush senior adviser Karl Rove accused Barack Obama—the nation’s first black president—of committing a “political drive-by shooting” on Monday for subtly criticizing President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response in a commencement speech for historically black colleges. During his virtual address on Saturday to HBCUs, the former president seemed to take the current administration to task, saying the COVID-19 crisis that has killed roughly 90,000 Americans has “finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.”

“I thought he was supposed to be inspiring the next generation of graduates,” Kilmeade said to Rove.

“I don’t know if that fits in, but it must sound familiar because isn’t—didn't President Obama take countless shots at you and the Bush administration?”

(Republicans are such snowflakes!)

“It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting,” Rove said.

"Drive-by shooting." GET IT? Why didn't you say "Chicago drive-by shooting" just to make sure your base didn't miss it?

Racist dog whistles come so naturally to Republicans! Especially an old hack like Rove, who longs to feel relevant again.

I say he should rest on his poisonous laurels! After he, he trained so many of the rancid bottom-feeders that slithered back into public view in this administration.

Karl Rove engineered a push poll during the 2000 SC primary that asked voters if they would be less likely to vote for McCain if they knew he had an illegitimate black child. He knew this attack would work because the McCain’s 9-year-old daughter Bridget was from Bangladesh https://t.co/xTwYSuK92d — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 18, 2020

Karl Rove holding Obama to a standard of decorum that Trump has never come within a mile of is a nice little preview of how the presidential behavior rules will turn on a dime when a Democrat is back in the Oval Office. — Schooley (@Rschooley) May 18, 2020