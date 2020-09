Well this is just PRECIOUS.

On Tuesday's Fox and Friends, Brian Kilmeade exhibited a short and selective memory, claiming that "no one could possibly blame Obama" for the Pulse nightclub shooting so don't blame Trump for today's violence.

KILMEADE: If you're gonna condemn President Trump for what happens -- in the entire country, during a 3 1/2 years -- then you've gotta take responsibility for the Orlando club shooting, for what happened in Sandy Hook, everything that took place ... no one would possibly blame Obama.

Orlando Club Shooting:

Tucker Carlson on (checks notes) Fox and Friends. https://t.co/EhVveHwIM6 — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) September 1, 2020

John McCain "misspoke" but not entirely https://t.co/oSzl9Jwxvt — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) September 1, 2020

And on Sandy Hook, just don't get me started. You can google Orly Taitz and Alex Jones for yourself.

Who is stupider, Brian Kilmeade or viewers who believe Brian Kilmeade?