Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Pill Is Fine For 'Waning Days Of Your Life'

So we have some questions for the press secretary of Orange Julius.

Kayleigh McEnany transferred to Harvard Law School and graduated, so she's no slouch. She's clearly savvy enough to know that you don't go on MSNBC when you work for Trump, you go on Christian Broadcasting Network. They won't ask you tough questions, and you won't flub your answers, right?

JUST RELEASED: @PressSec @kayleighmcenany on @realDonaldTrump & Hydroxychloroquine: "The doctor did prescribe it for him and he took it after having several discussions with Dr. Conley about its efficacy..." The Doctor says, "the benefits outweigh the risks for the President." pic.twitter.com/o08OHMZshL — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) May 20, 2020

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It was issued an emergency use authorization to use this as essentially like a right to try. So, if you’re someone who has this, who is looking for a therapeutic, who has COVID and is looking for a therapeutic, hydroxychloroquine is something some doctors professed optimism about. ...You do have a right to try it. It gives people a right to try in the waning days of their life when they are facing a fatal illness.

So, is Trump dying right now?

[The short answer is "of course not, he was lying about taking hydroxy, just like he lies about everything, and I do too" Kayleigh McEnany did not say from behind the dead eyes of the lost-to-Hell.]

And while we have you, Kayleigh, when exactly did you sell your soul?