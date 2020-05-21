Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Pill Is Fine For 'Waning Days Of Your Life'

Wait, what? We have questions...
By Frances Langum
Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Pill Is Fine For 'Waning Days Of Your Life'
Image from: Screenshot

So we have some questions for the press secretary of Orange Julius.

Kayleigh McEnany transferred to Harvard Law School and graduated, so she's no slouch. She's clearly savvy enough to know that you don't go on MSNBC when you work for Trump, you go on Christian Broadcasting Network. They won't ask you tough questions, and you won't flub your answers, right?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It was issued an emergency use authorization to use this as essentially like a right to try. So, if you’re someone who has this, who is looking for a therapeutic, who has COVID and is looking for a therapeutic, hydroxychloroquine is something some doctors professed optimism about.

...You do have a right to try it. It gives people a right to try in the waning days of their life when they are facing a fatal illness.

So, is Trump dying right now?

[The short answer is "of course not, he was lying about taking hydroxy, just like he lies about everything, and I do too" Kayleigh McEnany did not say from behind the dead eyes of the lost-to-Hell.]

And while we have you, Kayleigh, when exactly did you sell your soul?

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us