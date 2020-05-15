Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Trump insists “testing is overrated” because “If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases.”

Blue Heron Blast: You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand the damage being done by Trump’s gutting of environmental regulations.

Off the Charts: Congress shouldn’t let COVID-19 kill Medicaid eligibility, too.

Eschaton: Republicans will never stop trying to crack open the Social Security “lock box.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"[The plan] offers the option of investing over one-third of their current Social Security taxes into personal retirement accounts." (Paul Ryan, on his “Road Map for America’s Future,” February 2010.)

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Donate