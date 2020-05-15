Lawyers, Guns & Money: Trump insists “testing is overrated” because “If we didn't do any testing we would have very few cases.”

Blue Heron Blast: You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to understand the damage being done by Trump’s gutting of environmental regulations.

Off the Charts: Congress shouldn’t let COVID-19 kill Medicaid eligibility, too.

Eschaton: Republicans will never stop trying to crack open the Social Security “lock box.”

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"[The plan] offers the option of investing over one-third of their current Social Security taxes into personal retirement accounts." (Paul Ryan, on his “Road Map for America’s Future,” February 2010.)