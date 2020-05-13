Eschaton: American tourists hoping to travel to Europe this year are in for a rude awakening.

No More Mister Nice Blog: It’s tough to defeat Coronavirus when one of the U.S. political parties essentially constitutes a fifth column.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Oral arguments in the tax returns case suggest the Supreme Court will once again protect Donald Trump.

Naked Capitalism: A pandemic is bad enough for commercial real estate; private equity is making matters much worse.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It is one thing that if I had a chance to go back I would be more sensitive to. It is always a balance. Great care has got to be taken not to take a dividend or a distribution from a company that puts that company at risk." (Mitt Romney, June 4, 2007.)

