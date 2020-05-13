Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Eschaton: American tourists hoping to travel to Europe this year are in for a rude awakening.

No More Mister Nice Blog: It’s tough to defeat Coronavirus when one of the U.S. political parties essentially constitutes a fifth column.

Lawyers, Guns and Money: Oral arguments in the tax returns case suggest the Supreme Court will once again protect Donald Trump.

Naked Capitalism: A pandemic is bad enough for commercial real estate; private equity is making matters much worse.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"It is one thing that if I had a chance to go back I would be more sensitive to. It is always a balance. Great care has got to be taken not to take a dividend or a distribution from a company that puts that company at risk." (Mitt Romney, June 4, 2007.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.