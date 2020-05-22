OANN 'Reporter' Bizarrely Asks Press Secretary If Trump Will Pardon President Obama

Sometimes I start off these posts with a solid opening sentence. Get right to the story. But this post...is different. Because the story is that there is NO story and this is dumb. We are living in the dumbest timeline with the dumbest people in charge doing the dumbest things every day. And today is no different.

OANN (Trump's favorite right wing news media outlet) has been showing up at press briefings, albeit without a chair assigned, because the White House Press Association does not recognize propaganda outlets as deserving of press credentials. That has not stopped the White House from allowing Chanel Rion to loiter in the hallway by the cameras like a $5 hooker waiting for a john on the street corner at 3AM.

Today, Chanel teed up the most ridiculous question for the newest paid propaganda shill, Kayleigh Somethingorother. (Ed. Note: McEnany) And Kayleigh had her answer ready...almost like it was coordinated.

CHANEL: Thank you, Kayleigh. I'd like to switch gears asking about President Obama. We had, an interesting article this morning and i would like to ask you if the President has considered pardoning President Obama for illegally wiretapping and for spying on U.S. citizens and other potential crimes out there, has he considered that? KAYLEIGH: So I have not spoken to the President about that, but who I did speak to about President Obama unmasking Michael Flynn, the men and women in this room. I haven't spoken to him on that specific point. I have spoken to him about the matter generally and I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want to answer that why people were, I want to follow that. Did anyone pose any questions about Michael Flynn in the unmasking of the President Obama spokesperson?

Chanel and Kayleigh's acting was almost as bad as Romy and Michele's "we created post-its" scene in Romy and Michele's high school reunion. Keep practicing, girls. You'll get there.