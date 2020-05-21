Orange Julius Profiteering On Trump-Virus Pills

Who can say if Lord Damp Nut is actually taking hydroxychloroquine (or if his handlers are just slipping him a Flintstones Vitamin and lying), and frankly, who cares?

Fox News, that’s who!

Dr. Manny Alvarez, senior managing editor of Fox News' health news, says that it is "highly irresponsible" for Trump to claim that he's now taking hydroxychloroquine. He also wants the White House physician to explain what's changed since studies have shown no benefits. pic.twitter.com/QAxYVTM1kG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 18, 2020

So, the White House Physician responded to Uncle Rupert (as one does!) and released a statement that mysteriously did not confirm nor deny that hydroxychloroquine as part of Lord Damp Nut’s healthy regime:

lmao literally nothing in here says he is taking it pic.twitter.com/R0krgeRLPR — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 19, 2020

Sadly, our walking termite buffet and vice prznint Mike Pence announced he is not a customer of this miracle cure being promoted by Grifters Inc:

Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday he is not taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive treatment for the coronavirus. “My physician hasn’t recommended that, but I wouldn’t hesitate to take the counsel of my doctor. Any American should do likewise,” Pence said when asked by Fox News about whether he was doing so.

But what we do now know is that the Trump Crime Family has invested some Ameros in a company that makes the damn stuff:

President Donald Trump and his allies in the conservative media sphere have repeatedly pushed the health benefits of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for patients who have contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). While scientific opinion on the efficacy of the drug for treatment of the COVID-19 disease is necessarily shy of consensus, Trump himself has a personal financial interest in a French drugmaker that produces a brand-name version of the medication. According to a Monday night report by the New York Times, Trump’s family stands to benefit from widespread use of the drug. Per that report: If hydroxychloroquine becomes an accepted treatment, several pharmaceutical companies stand to profit, including shareholders and senior executives with connections to the president. Mr. Trump himself has a small personal financial interest in Sanofi, the French drugmaker that makes Plaquenil, the brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.

Silly people! Don’t they know that the Trump-Virus goes away like a miracle in warm weather?

UPDATE 1 – Tiger Beat’s morning email thingie tells us Lord Damp nut is blaming the victims again.

Shorter Lord Damp Nut: “It’s the Olds fault that they died after taking my miracle cure.”

Longer version:

“I’ve worked with doctors. If you look at the one survey, the only bad survey, they were giving it to people that were in very bad shape. They were very old. Almost dead,” Trump told CNN’s Manu Raju. “It was a Trump enemy statement.”

UPDATE 2:

Trump is also getting some back-up from the GOP. Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), a physician, said his entire family is taking the drug as a preventative treatment, according to the Wichita Eagle. “I would encourage any person over the age of 65 or with an underlying medical condition to talk to their own physician about taking hydroxychloroquine and I’m relieved President Trump is taking it,” Marshall said.

UPDATE 3:

Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.), who contracted the virus in March, said hydroxychloroquine was one of the drugs he took, per the Washington Times. “I had a long talk with my doctors about it. It was their suggestion, but, ultimately, it was my decision,” Kelly said.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors