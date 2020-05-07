Entertainment
Portugal. The Man Offer Free Books That A School Board In Alaska Banned

The books, which were deemed "controversial," include: "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald, "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison, "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien, and "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou.
By Ed Scarce

Hard to believe this sort of thing still goes on in 2020, and especially with these sort of titles. Portugal. The Man, Wasilla's greatest export, have stepped up and brought national attention to this odious practice, by offering free copies of any of the banned books.

Source: CNN

The band Portugal. The Man is taking a stand after hearing news that an Alaskan school board voted to remove some classic books from elective high school classes.

Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough School Board officials voted to remove five classic books from the district's curriculum on April 22.

Band members in Portugal. The Man, who are from Wasilla, a city within the Mat-Su Borough, called the decision "narrow-minded and un-Patriotic" on their Facebook page.

They offered up a solution: Any student or parent that wants a copy of the recently removed books can email the band, and they'll send them the books for free.

BOYCOTT THE BOOK BAN:
Hey Mat-Su friends, your School Board recently banned five great books from its high school...

Posted by Portugal. The Man on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

