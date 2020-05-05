Sen. Angus King Skeptical Of Trump's 'Lab Accident' Conspiracy Theory

NEW: It's "highly unlikely" the coronavirus was an accident from the Wuhan lab, a western diplomatic official who has seen the intelligence tells me. A Five Eyes source concurs with the assessment, that the infection occurred naturally between animal and human, i.e. the market. — Alexander Marquardt (@MarquardtA) May 4, 2020

CNN's John Berman wanted to talk to Sen. Angus King about a new intelligence report about the origins of the coronavirus.

"So we did mention that President Trump and Secretary of State MikePompeo both claim that they have seen evidence that the coronavirus somehow originated as part of a lab accident in Wuhan, China?" Berman said.

"Now, U.S. allies, so-called Five Eyes, including Australia, their leaders say, no, that's not the evidence we've seen. The evidence that we have seen points this to animal-to-human transmission. Now I know you can't tell us as part of the intelligence committee exactly what you've been briefed on. But what should we believe?"

"I think what we should believe is what the intelligence community is telling us," Sen. King said. He cautioned that he hasn't seen any recent intelligence on this in the last month.

"So, you know, I can't -- if the president and the secretary of state have intelligence on this, then as a member of the intelligence committee, I want to see it. I'm entitled to see classified material. There are no limits on that kind of material being shared with the intelligence committees of the Congress. So it bothers me that for the president and the secretary of state to assert in such certainty, in fact, I think the president said a high degree of certainty without at least sharing with the intelligence committee on a closed classified basis what the basis of that is. And -- like I said, I haven't seen it, I can't contradict it. I'm damn sure going to try to see it over the next week or so. And if we can't get it, then that raises serious questions about the basis of those assertions."

"And, again, just to be clear, CNN's reporting the Five Eyes including Australia, saying the evidence that they have seen points to something else from animal to human transmission," Berman said.